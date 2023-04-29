Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

