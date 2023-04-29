Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MarketAxess by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $318.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

