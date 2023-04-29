Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 746,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 784,102 shares.The stock last traded at $320.93 and had previously closed at $339.03.

The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.31.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.96.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

