Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,540 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.