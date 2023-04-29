EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,407 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.