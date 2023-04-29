Park National Corp OH Has $284,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

