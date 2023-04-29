Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after acquiring an additional 137,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $265.89.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.