Park National Corp OH Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJR stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.