Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,512 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

