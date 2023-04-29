iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $281.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.