Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $87.00 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $112.41. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

