Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,063,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.97.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

ENPH stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

