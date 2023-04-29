Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 911.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 544,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

GE opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

