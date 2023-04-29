Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,711 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 112.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $145.16 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

