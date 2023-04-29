Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.34 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

