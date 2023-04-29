Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,666 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,705 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of PFGC opened at $62.69 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

