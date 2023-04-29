Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 2,520 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

