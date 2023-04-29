ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 7.0 %

ResMed stock opened at $240.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,818,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

