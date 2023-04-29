Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,093 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

