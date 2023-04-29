Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 58 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 312,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $218.80 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.59.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.