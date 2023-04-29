Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,258 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.