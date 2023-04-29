Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $170,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

