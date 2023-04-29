AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXS. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXS opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

