Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DUK opened at $98.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

