NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 37,795 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 53,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

