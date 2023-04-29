Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $155.49 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

