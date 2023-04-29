FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

