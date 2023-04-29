Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

ISRG opened at $301.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.14 and a 200 day moving average of $251.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

