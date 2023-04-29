Park National Corp OH Acquires New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

BTU stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.