Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after buying an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.38. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

