Park National Corp OH Sells 1,090 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

