Park National Corp OH Makes New $370,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

