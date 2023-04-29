Park National Corp OH Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

