Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,925 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

NYSE USB opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

