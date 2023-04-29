Burney Co. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $530.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $502.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.17. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

