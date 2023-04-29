Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,190 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of Chemours worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chemours by 39.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 61.75% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

