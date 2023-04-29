Burney Co. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $208.38 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

