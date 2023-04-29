Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in CF Industries by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

CF stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

