Burney Co. Decreases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Silgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $49.26 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

