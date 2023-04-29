Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,726 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Price Performance

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

