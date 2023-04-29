FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 1.5 %

FMC stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $136.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

