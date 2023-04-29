Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $130,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

