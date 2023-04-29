1,383 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,383 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

