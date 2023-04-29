Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRX. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $130.16 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

