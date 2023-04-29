5,975 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

