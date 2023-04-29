Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 24,406 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $61.53 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

