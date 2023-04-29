Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.74.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $420.95 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $431.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

