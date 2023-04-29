Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.