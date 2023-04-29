Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,924 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS opened at $200.50 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

