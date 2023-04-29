Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

